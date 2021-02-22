Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $4.88 Million in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Renasant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Renasant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,815. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNST traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.