Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 519,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth about $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Navient by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navient by 6,742.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 896,695 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Navient by 1,185.1% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 444,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 410,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. 44,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,552. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

