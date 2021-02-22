Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Invests $69.98 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 732,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,978,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.95% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.83. 7,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $96.59.

