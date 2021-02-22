Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.77. 47,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,558. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.15 and its 200-day moving average is $361.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

