Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BIG traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,421. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.
Several research firms have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
