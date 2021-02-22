Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIG. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,421. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

