Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,898 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $39.42. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,516 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

