Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Mueller Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Mueller Industries news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $34,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,541 shares of company stock worth $1,720,450. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

