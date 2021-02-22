Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 257,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after acquiring an additional 471,999 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. 12,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

