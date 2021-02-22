Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 106,779 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PRA Group by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRAA stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.13. 7,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,445. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

