Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 368,357 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 368,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of CFFN remained flat at $$13.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.