Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up 1.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 12.44% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $77,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,196,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,143,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,531,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

