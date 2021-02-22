Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11,688.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 472,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 209,646 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 592,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,760. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $139.01 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

