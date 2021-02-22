Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 6.35% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $33,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after purchasing an additional 301,624 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 630.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KXI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $58.68.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

