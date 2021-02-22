Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

