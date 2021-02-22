Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $200,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $215,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

BIIB stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,256. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.03 and a 200 day moving average of $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

