Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.74. 15,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $72.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.