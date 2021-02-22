Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,929 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of International Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,424.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,788. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

