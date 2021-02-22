Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $80.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,438,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $153.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,235. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $153.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.