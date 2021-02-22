Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 262,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Latin America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 5,858,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,238 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,440,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 659,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 544,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 317,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 289,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 7,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

