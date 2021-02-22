Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sanmina by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sanmina by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

