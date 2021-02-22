Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Federal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 164,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 4,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,812. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

