Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.50. 31,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,561. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.