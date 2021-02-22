Richard Campbell Sells 5,986 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58.
TSE:YRI traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.85. 4,027,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,291. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
