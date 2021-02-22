Richard Campbell Sells 5,986 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58.

TSE:YRI traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.85. 4,027,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,291. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.