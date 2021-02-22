Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $461,295.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $191.64 or 0.00367098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $804,712.51 and approximately $461,295.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00477463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00068408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00085762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00057436 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00495255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00072276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00026624 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

