Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $787.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

