RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 6.7%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $395.25 and last traded at $398.88. 1,016,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 792,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.39.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.68, for a total value of $1,139,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,589 shares in the company, valued at $48,369,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,195 shares of company stock worth $55,038,088. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

