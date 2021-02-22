Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197,563 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.62% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $276,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,264,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,345. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

