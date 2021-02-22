Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from $68.50 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,345. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

