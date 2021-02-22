Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Lowered to $57.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.50 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. 127,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 334,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,180,000 after purchasing an additional 322,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

