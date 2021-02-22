RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Stock Price Down 1%

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.37 and last traded at $40.42. Approximately 4,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.05% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

