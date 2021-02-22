RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.83

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 12227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

