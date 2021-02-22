RMPL Price Down 30.8% This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $740,359.45 and $5,048.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00068302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00489162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026395 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 928,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,822 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.