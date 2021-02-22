RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 2,065 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 675,636 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,307,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,412,000 after buying an additional 410,175 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,429 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

