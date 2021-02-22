RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $257.67. 339,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $733.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

