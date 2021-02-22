RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.