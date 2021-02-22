RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,226 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. 322,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676,690. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

