RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.92. 54,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,371. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.