RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.31 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

ISRG traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $739.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,985. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $783.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $740.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

