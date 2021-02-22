RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,994 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,432,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.94.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.