RMR Wealth Builders Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.78. 9,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,902. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average is $228.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

