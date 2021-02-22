RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,876 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $461.03. 39,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,758. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $467.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

