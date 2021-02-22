RMR Wealth Builders Sells 10,697 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 325,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,894. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

