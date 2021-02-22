RMR Wealth Builders Sells 4,152 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.03. 11,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.33. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.