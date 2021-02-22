RMR Wealth Builders Sells 428 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. ASML makes up 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $588.47. 11,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,122. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $608.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $543.43 and a 200 day moving average of $436.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

