RMR Wealth Builders Sells 76,648 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,648 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.34. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,145. The company has a market capitalization of $928.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.