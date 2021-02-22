RMR Wealth Builders Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after buying an additional 73,034 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $18,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.50. 113,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,343. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $316.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

