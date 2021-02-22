Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Sells C$186,866.40 in Stock

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK) Senior Officer Brad Barnett sold 39,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$186,866.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$876,989.76.

Shares of CVE:RCK traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$4.30. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.77. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

