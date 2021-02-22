Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Shares Up 33.6%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)’s share price shot up 33.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $25.03. 879,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average session volume of 167,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,533,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.