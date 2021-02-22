Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Roku by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $17,119,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,064 shares of company stock worth $296,410,914. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.74.

Shares of ROKU opened at $467.31 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

