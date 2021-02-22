Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 7,325,958 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,151,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

RMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

